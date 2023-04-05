Man stabs brother-in-law for refusing to sell eggs

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Police in Mbare have arrested two suspects for murder following a misunderstanding between in-laws that left one dead.

In a statement, the authorities issued a warrant of arrest for two other suspects who are at large.

“Police in Mbare arrested Nyasha Earnest Mubadzi (53) and Felix Shuva (55) for a murder case in which they allegedly killed Garo Jose Albino (23) at Joburg Lines, Mbare.

“The suspects, together with two others still at large, attacked the victim after he had stabbed his brother-in-law, Jacque Luis, once on the forehead with a knife for refusing to sell his eggs,” read the statement.

Police urged the public to be on alert while appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects, Jacque Luis and another only known as Simon.

Recently Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) revealed that Zimbabwe recorded a 45% increment in crime.

Of the said crime, the statistics agency said 319 were homicide cases during the last quarter of 2022.

According to ZimStat, 208 027 criminal cases were reported to the police in the last quarter of 2022, compared to 143 923 cases in the first quarter.

Majority of the criminal cases reported were acts against public safety and State security, whereby 89 775 offences were committed, with a crime rate of 591,4 per 100 000 people.