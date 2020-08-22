Man steals donkey from ‘stingy’, ‘wealthy’ brother

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

A 37-year-old man who was jealous of his brother’s wealth, allegedly stole his sibling’s donkey and sold it as punishment for being stingy.

Brighton Nkomo of Chishanga village in Mbizha area under Chief Shana told police his elder brother, Langton Nkomo refused to give him money to buy an axle which he needed for his scotch cart.

Langton is a local businessman with a chain of shops in Jambezi outside Victoria Falls.

His younger brother took the decision to steal a donkey from him and later exchanged it for an axle in neighbouring Ndlovu area.

Brighton pleaded guilty to stocktheft when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Lindiwe Maphosa.

He was lucky to walk away with a suspended jail sentence after the magistrate sentenced him to 36 months in jail but suspended the whole term on condition he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Asked why he committed the offence, Brighton said he wanted money to pay a traditional healer who had been treating his sick child.

Prosecutor Bhekimpilo Tshabalala said Brighton was arrested after his elder brother traced the donkey to where he had sold it.

“Sometime in July, the accused proceeded to his brother’s kraal and stole one donkey which he drove to Ndlovu in neighbouring Chief Mvutu area. He exchanged the donkey with Ilaya Nyathi for a scotch cart axle.

“On July 24, Langton Nkomo proceeded to Ndlovu area after he got wind that his donkey was sold there and found it at Nyathi’s homestead,” said the prosecutor.

The prosecutor said the businessman took away his donkey and reported his younger brother to the police.

The donkey was valued at $10 800.