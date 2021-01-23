Man Stones Fellow Villager To Death Over Girlfriend

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

Chipinge: A 28-year-old Chisumbanje man was stoned to death by a fellow villager who accused him of having an affair with his wife.

Police confirmed the incident, saying they have launched a manhunt for the suspect who is still on the run.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Luxson Chananda identified the deceased as Munorwei Chimbanje of Deruko village, Maparadze under Chief Garahwa.

He said the now deceased recently went to Maparadze Business Centre to drink beer and meet with his girlfriend.

Whilst they were talking, the suspect, Elias Makoni appeared from the dark and started quizzing Chimbanje on why he was talking to his wife.

This did not go down well with Chimbanje and an altercation ensued.

Silas Musisinyoni, who operates a tuck-shop in the area, tried to mediate but failed.

Chimbanje and Makoni went to the back of the tuck-shop where they started fighting.

Makoni reportedly took a stone and hit Chimbanje on the head and fled from the scene.

Chimbanje was discovered the following day around 4am lying in a field some 300 metres away from the tuck-shop by Freeman Chimbanje (19).

Freeman informed his brother Lovemore Chimbanje who took Munorwei to St Peters Mission Hospital where he died upon admission.

Munorwei’s wife Sarah Khumbula reported the matter to Chisumbanje police station.