Man struck dead in Kwekwe CBD by mental patient

By Staff Reporter

A man died upon admission at Kwekwe General Hospital after being struck with a rock on his head by a mental patient in the town’s Central Business District.

Police in Midlands confirmed the tragedy.

“Police confirms a case of murder which occurred in Kwekwe CBD on 26 July 2023 around 0700 hours,” Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said.

It has been gathered that the now-deceased 23-year-old man from Rutendo suburb in Redcliff was in the company of a friend.

“Allegations are that a 23-year-old Redcliff man was walking along a pavement in the company of a friend. He was suddenly hit by a stone hailed by Rodrick Hove aged 21 of Redcliff who is suspected to be mentally ill Hove who was going in the opposite direction picked the stone from the ground. The complainant was stuck on the back of the head and he fell down unconsciously. Hove was apprehended by members of the public and is in police custody while the victim later passed on whilst admitted at the hospital,”Mahoko said.