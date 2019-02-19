Man United beat Chelsea 2-0 to progress to FA Cup quarter-finals

KickOff

First-half goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba gave Manchester United a 2-0 victory over Chelsea and a spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

With 15 minutes played, Sergio Romero palmed a free-kick from David Luiz back into play before gathering the second attempt on the rebound from Pedro.

United seized control of the encounter and took the lead after 31 minutes, as Herrera lost his marker before heading home Paul Pogba’s cross.er.

Pogba went from provider to finisher, as he sneaked ahead of Antonio Rudiger to nod home Marcus Rashford’s delivery a minute to halftime.

Neither side made any changes from the bench following the resumption for the second half, with United continuing their menacing act in attack.

Maurizio Sarri shuffled his stall from the bench, as Willian made an entry for Spaniard Pedro six minutes from the break.

Eden Hazard crept down the left and after pulling a cut back, he unleashed a strike against the defence who cleared for a corner in the final minutes.

As full-time loomed, the Red Devils managed to see off a late surge from the home side, who struggled in the final third for most of the second half.