Man United Skipper Harry Maguire ‘Arrested In Greece’ For ‘Attacking Police After A Fight’

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been arrested on the Greek island of Mykonos for ‘attacking police outside a bar’, according to reports.

The England international was allegedly involved in a dispute with other British tourists in the early hours of Friday morning before police intervened.

Greek outlet Protothema have claimed three suspects, including Maguire, then attacked the police physically and verbally before being taken to Mykonos police station.

Manchester United have commented and a statement read: “The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

“Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

“At this time we will be making no further comment.”

A police official told ESPN: “The soccer player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him. The three were resisting when brought to the Mykonos police station.”

Footage posted to social media showed Maguire mingling with other tourists earlier on this week.

While partner Fern Hawkins posted a picture of the pair to Instagram on Thursday.

Maguire joined United in an £80 million deal from Leicester City last summer and he is the most expensive defender in the world.

He played in all of United’s domestic games this season as the club finished third in the Premier League.

Maguire was named club captain in January following Ashley Young’s transfer to Inter Milan.

United players are currently on their pre-season breaks after being involved in the Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were eliminated from the competition by Sevilla in the semi-finals.