Man United’s resurgence continues under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United’s resurgence continued with a thumping 4-1 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has thrown off the shackles and United are feeling the benefits.

It is only two weeks since Manchester United slumped to the 3-1 loss against Liverpool which saw the axe come down on Jose Mourinho.

Two weeks since they allowed their old rivals a scarcely believable total of 36 shots on goal in one of the most staggeringly passive displays in the club’s recent history. But the unhappy memories from Anfield are already fading.

United’s attacking intent was obvious from the first whistle against Bournemouth. The sterile possession which had become a hallmark of Mourinho’s side is no more. Under Solskjaer, United attack with both freedom and conviction. That attitude was typified by Marcus Rashford’s brilliant skill and delivery to set up Paul Pogba’s fifth-minute opener.

“You talk about Manchester United, how they play traditionally, but sometimes it’s not rocket science,” observed Jamie Carragher in the Sky Sports commentary box. “It’s a centre-forward making that run into the channel, it’s looking to play the ball forward every time it’s at someone’s feet. That is Manchester United.”

And that is how it continued. Old Trafford hummed with excitement at the sight of red shirts pouring forward on the counter-attack. When Pogba leapt highest to head home Ander Herrera’s cross for the second goal, he was one of three United players in Bournemouth’s six-yard box.

Pogba, of course, has been the biggest beneficiary of the change of management. His relationship with Mourinho had become toxic, but with four goals already under Solskjaer, he has now scored as many in his last two Premier League appearances as he managed in his previous 19. He was only the width of the post away from completing his hat-trick.

For the third consecutive game under Solskjaer, Pogba was at the heart of everything United did. The Frenchman only had more than 100 touches in three of his 15 appearances under Mourinho this season, but he has managed it in every game since his departure. His dancing celebrations spoke of a player who is enjoying himself again.