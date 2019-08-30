Man up for sexually abusing three minors

By Staff Reporter

A 46 year old man employed as a herd boy in Chivi will spend the next 15 years in prison for sexually abusing three 6-year-old minors, giving them guavas and further promising to buy them sweets and zap nacks if they did not reveal the abuse to anyone.

Tawedzera Musipa from Madhuveko village under headman Madyangove in Chivi was convicted on his own guilty plea when he appeared before magistrate Dambudzo Malunga.

However, two years of his sentence were conditionally suspended.

Prosecutors told court that between January and June this year, Musipa repeatedly sexually abused three minor girls from his village by waylaying them in a bush on their way from a local school.

“The accused person told his victims not to tell anyone and gave them some guavas and promised to buy some sweets and zap nacks.

“He continued to sexually abuse the minors in the same manner on different occasions,” prosecutors told court.

Court further heard that he could abuse one while the others watched before preying on the next victim.

The matter came to light after one mother of the victims noticed some behavioural changes in her child and she questioned her, resulting in the abuse being revealed.

Other minors were also questioned and they narrated the same ordeal.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Musipa.

The minors were later taken for medical examination and a report was produced in court as evidence.