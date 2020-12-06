Man Uses Fake EcoCash Transactions To Knick $1 900 Booze, Fined $8 000

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MUTARE: A Dangamvura man who used a fake EcoCash transaction to purchase beer and groceries worth $1 910, was arrested and appeared before a Mutare magistrate facing theft charges.

Edward Meki (20) pleaded guilty when he appeared before Magistrate Nyasha Kuture who ordered him to pay $ 8 000 fine for the offence.

Prosecutors told the court that on November 20 at around 16:00hrs at Buffalo Bar in Area 16 Dangamvura, the suspect used a fake EcoCash transaction worth $670 and took 3 x 750mls of Castle Lager and 5 x 500mls of Pepsi and went away.

The following day at around 17:00hrs, using same modus operandi, Meki went back to the shop with another fake EcoCash transaction message and looted groceries worth $1 240.

The matter was later discovered by the owner Thomas Zuze who reported the Meki to the police leading to his arrest.