Man Waylays, Robs Woman Of Her Cell Phone, Caged Four Years

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

Mutare: A Dangamvura man who violently robbed a local woman of her cell phone worth US$100 by pressing his knee on her chest, was jailed four years by a local magistrate’s court.

Innocent Tumai Simango (26) appeared before Tendai Mahwe facing robbery charges.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was slapped with a four-year jail term.

In delivering the verdict, Mahwe said a lengthy custodial sentence was appropriate to deter would-be offenders.

He said cases of robberies using violence against women were on the surge in the city and lengthy custodial sentences would send a clear signal to citizens that violence would not be tolerated in a modern society.

“Violence against women is on the surge in Mutare and this has infringed on their right to movement as they fear for their lives. It is the duty of the courts to ensure their safety,” said the magistrate.

Prosecutors told the court that on December 7, near Aloe Park Gardens, around 4pm, Simango waylaid Ashley Nenduwa (20), grabbed her by the neck and tripped her to the ground.

He reportedly assaulted her, pressed his knee on her chest and robbed her of her Samsung galaxy cell phone ZWL $10 200 before fleeing.

Nenduwa reported the matter to the police leading to Simango`s arrest.