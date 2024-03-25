Man who raped Grade 7 pupil jailed 15 years

By Staff Reporter

A KAROI man will forever rue the day he let lust take over him and proposed love to a juvenile before subsequently rapping her resulting in the girl falling pregnant.

The unnamed 31-year-old man was recently sentenced to an effective 15 years imprisonment when he appeared at Karoi Magistrates Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), sometime in September last year, accused person proposed love to the minor who turned down his advances.

He is said to have made a second attempt at convincing the girl to enter a sexual relationship and she eventually gave in to his demands.

“The following week accused person manipulated the complainant into having unprotected sex with him in a soya bean field and offered a US$1 note,” the NPA said in a statement.

“He went onto engage is sexual relations with her on several other occasions. The matter came to light when complainant’s mother suspected complainant was pregnant.”

Victim was taken to a nearby clinic where the pregnancy was confirmed prompting a police report.

The accused person was subsequently arrested for having sexual intercourse with a minor who, according to the law, cannot consent to intimacy.