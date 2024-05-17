Manchester City, Arsenal title deciders to be broadcast live at Rufaro Stadium after Caps, Dynamos derby

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende

ENGLISH Premier League (EPL) fans have no reason to rush out of Rufaro Stadium on Sunday as Arsenal and Manchester City’s penultimate matches will be broadcast live at the venue soon after Caps United and Dynamos lock horns.

This will be the first time EPL matches are beamed at Rufaro Stadium, in a well-thought-out plan to bring fans back to local stadia.

Caps United and Dynamos face off in the first Harare Derby of this season, with thousands expected to attend. Last year over 25,000 fans watched the blockbuster match at the National Sports Stadium.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has been at the forefront of rehabilitating Rufaro Stadium following a five-year-long closure.

The stadium had been condemned by continental football motherboard CAF, the Confederation of African Football and FIFA, which meant it could not host any internationally recognised matches.

A decision to close the stadium, for the local league saw it degenerate into an illegal potato market characterised by muddy puddles and general filth.

Mafume has overseen the construction of a modern car park at the facility, to replace the illegal market.

The introduction of EPL matches is expected to entice football supporters who were hesitant to attend local matches for fear they would miss out on their European teams’ games.

“We want to turn the stadium into a multiplex, where fans can watch their local teams, watch their European teams, bet and where necessary sleepover as we plan on building a hotel in the vicinity of Rufaro Stadium,” Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume told this publication recently.

When NewZimbabwe.com visited the stadium, everything had been set including draught beer kegs for fans, during and after the derby.

The stadium now has five canteens, situated at three of its four stands, and a VVIP shop which patrons in that section have been frequenting.