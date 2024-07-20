Manchester City complete signing of Brazilian star Savinho

Spread This News

By Man City.com

MANCHESTER City are delighted to announce the signing of Brazilian winger Savinho from Troyes on a five-year deal until 2029.

The 20-year-old is our first signing of the summer ahead of the 2024/25 season as we look to win an unprecedented fifth Premier League title.

Savinho had an outstanding campaign on loan at Girona last season as he helped the Spanish side qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

He scored 11 goals and contributed 10 assists as the Catalonia club finished third behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

BUY YOUR SAVINHO #26 SHIRT

In March 2024, he got his first call up for the international squad, making his debut at Wembley in a 1-0 victory over England.

Savinho was part of Dorival Junior’s squad for the Copa America scoring his first goal for Brazil in a 4-1 win over Paraguay.

Savinho aiming to ‘get City fans on their feet’

Speaking about the move, he said: “I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City, the Premier League champions and Club World Cup winners. Everyone knows they are the best team in the world right now, so to be here is very exciting for me.

“I’m excited about the chance to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest coaches ever, and someone I know will help me improve even more.

“I had an amazing time in Spain and I’m looking forward to a new challenge of playing in the Premier League and alongside some of the best players in the world.

“I can’t wait to meet the fans and my new team-mates and hopefully be a part of bringing more success to City.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Savinho is a very exciting player and I think the City fans are really going to enjoy watching him.

“What he achieved last season at Girona was remarkable and he is already a full Brazil international. He has a big role to play for Manchester City this season and beyond.

“We are totally confident in his ability. He is still young and has the potential to become even better, and everyone knows that Pep is the best at helping players develop even further.

“But he has already shown his huge quality and technical ability and is an exciting addition to our attacking area.”

10 things about Savinho

Full name Savio Moreira de Oliveira, he was born in Sao Mateus and joined Atletico Mineiro as a youngster.

He made his debut as a 16-year-old in September 2020 against Atletico Goianiense.

In total he made 35 appearances for the Brazilian side scoring twice, including a goal against Independiente in the Copa Libertadores.

After joining Troyes, he went out on loan to Dutch club PSV Eindhoven in 2022/23 before spending last season at Girona.

Savinho has also played for Brazil at various youth levels before earning his first senior cap earlier this year.

Everyone at Manchester City is delighted to welcome Savinho to the club and we all wish him well during his time here.

Savinho will be unveiled to fans at an event in Manchester on Sunday 4 August.

CITY’S NEW GAME-CHANGER

Savinho – or Savio for short – follows in a line of skilful Brazilians to grace the Etihad Stadium.

He has that classic Selecao swagger with bags of dribbling ability, creativity and individual skills.

Playing for the national team at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-20, Brazil had a belief in his attributes from a young age, before making his debut for the senior team as a 19-year-old.

And he has described his style as the ‘Brazilian way’, playing with joy and courage with a first thought for attacking.

A left-footer, Savinho can play on either wing, using his pace and quick feet to go in either direction to send over a cross or cut inside and hit a shot.

But he also has the ability to play inside positions and in a free attacking role, with a flexibility that will delight Guardiola.

His breakthrough in Brazil came at a young age, mostly from the bench, and he became the youngest Atletico Mineiro player ever to score in the Copa Libertadores.