Manchester United now in top 4 after Saturday victory

Kickoff

Manchester United extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches with a 3-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League.

With their first attack, United went in front through a powerful first-time strike from the left hand side by Paul Pogba on 14 minutes.

Then, Anthony Martial beat two defenders with a bursting run from the left to beat the on-rushing Sergio Rico to give United a healthy cushion at the midway point.

Despite the advantage, United threatened to go further ahead, but Phil Jones’ long-range drive was tipped over by Rico.

Fulham almost found a way back when Calum Chambers received space to get a shot away from the edge of the area, but David De Gea gathered calmly before halftime.

The Red Devils started the second half with the same momentum as the first, as Ander Herrera forced Rico to parry a long shot to safety.

It was just a matter of time before the lead increased as United received a penalty following a foul, leaving Pogba to double his tally on 65 minutes.

With the victory in the balance, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to ring the changes which saw the re-call of Martial for Alexis Sanchez.

The Cottagers looked for a consolation goal, but Mitrovic’s header off a cross from Ryan Sessegnon was expertly plugged out by De Gea.

The pace of Sanchez caught the defence napping on 76 minutes to head through goal, but Rico narrowed the angle to save for a corner.

Fulham were unable to trouble the Red Devils in the closing stages as the visitors have now moved into the top four for the first time since August and will be hoping Manchester City defeat Chelsea on Sunday to end the weekend in that position.