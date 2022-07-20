Mandiwanza leaves Dairibord after 26 years on the helm 

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

ONE of Zimbabwe’s longest serving company executives, Anthony Mandiwanza has finally retired as Dairibord Zimbabwe Limited (DZL) chief executive offer after a total 26 years on the helm of the leading milk processor.

The retirement is with effect from September 30, 2022.

Mandiwanza joined Dairibord before Zimbabwe attained independence in 1979.

“He rose through the ranks to hold positions of factory manager, regional manager, operations director and marketing director before being appointed group chief executive in 1996, whereupon he was credited for driving the transformation of Dairibord from a loss-making state enterprise to a vibrant, profitable commercial entity,” DZL said in an update.

As industry leader, Mandiwanza received many accolades in his personal capacity alongside the company.

He is credited for driving Dairibord to be the first successful state enterprise to be privatised, listing it on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in 1997, with its shares being oversubscribed on the first day to one of the best performing companies on the ZSE among others.

“During his tenure as group chief executive and an executive director of Dairibord, Anthony played a leading and influential role in the development of the dairy industry in Zimbabwe and industry associations (CZI and EMCOZ).

“He chaired the boards of other organisations, including Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe and TSL. We would like to extend our most sincere appreciation to Anthony for his invaluable contribution to Dairibord and congratulate him on his accomplishments and the new season ahead,” DZL said.

Meanwhile, seasoned accountant and business leader, Mercy Rufaro Ndoro has been appointed to the position of new group chief executive with effect from October 1, 2022.

She has a long history in the organisation and has held high ranking positions of Financial Accountant, Finance Executive and Company Secretary. In 2009 she was appointed finance director and an executive director.

“Mercy has a deep understanding of the business from experience in management positions spanning over 25 years in Dairibord and is firmly positioned to take the business through this transition period and beyond.

“She holds a Bachelor of Accountancy Honours Degree and an MBA from the University of Zimbabwe.

“Mercy is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and completed Leadership Principles and Organisational Leadership (General Management program) courses with the Harvard Business School. She chairs Microplan Financial Services, a subsidiary of FBC Holdings,” DZL said.

DZL also appointed Godfrey Machanzi as chief operating officer, effective 1 June 2022 and Bruce Henderson as an independent non- executive director, with effect from 1 August 2022.