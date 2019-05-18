Mangala, Mukambi boost for Dynamos ahead of Chiefs clash

By Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos have been handed a major boost ahead of their date against basement side Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium this Saturday following the return of striker Ngandu Mangala and defender Godfrey Mukambi from suspension.

Mangala was one of the several absentees in the Dynamos starting line-up during their hard-fought 1-0 victory against a determined Yadah FC side at Rufaro last Sunday due to suspension while Mukambi has been serving a three match suspension for his red card against Chicken Inn last month.

There is also more good news for DeMbare after the Cameroonian duo of Herve Mbega and the highly-rated Ngahan Claude Junior, nicknamed “Neymar” had also started training after missing last week’s encounter due to injuries.

Dynamos assistant coach Biggie Zuze revealed that the return of Mangala and Mukambi coupled with the return of other players from injuries was a major boost for the team ahead of the match against Bulawayo Chiefs.

“The preparations for the Bulawayo Chiefs game are looking good. The good thing going into the match is that Mangala who was on suspension is back, and also the two Cameroonians who were injured have started training,” Zuze said ahead of the match.

“It’s good for us, very healthy for the team in terms of selection and competition. Mukambi is back, and we know how he puts his efforts into the team, and we hope he is coming in to add something to the team.

“We are happy, we are seeing a lot of potential in them, and the motivation of the other players is high. The win against Yadah has improved morale in the team, and we hope for the best against Bulawayo Chiefs,” he said.

Dynamos will be eager to continue their revival under new coach Tonderai Ndiraya by collecting maximum points against a Bulawayo Chiefs side which has been finding the going extremely tough in their second season in the topflight.

After enduring a disastrous start to the season which resulted in the sacking of coach Lloyd Chigove, Dembare have been a different outfit under Ndiraya, managing two wins and a draw since Ndiraya’s return to the club.

Another win against a struggling Bulawayo Chiefs which is yet to register a win this season would see Dynamos edging closer towards the top four on the log standings.

Zuze is however wary of the dangers of underestimating their opponents despite their struggles during the season so far.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures

Saturday: FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Hwange (National Sports Stadium), Harare City v Triangle United (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum v Yadah (Baobab)

Sunday: Manica Diamonds v TelOne (Gibbo), Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Mandava), CAPS United v Mushowani Stars (NSS)