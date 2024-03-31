Mangombe feels pressure as he searches for Dynamos’ first win of the season.

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Genesis Mangombe feels that Monday’s match against Bikita Minerals at Sakubva stadium is a must-win for his side if he is to keep his job safe.

Dembare is yet to win a match this season with two points in the bag out of a possible nine.

Mangombe’s side opened the campaign with a 2-1 defeat in the hands of traditional rivals Highlanders before drawing against Hwange and Yadah, that is 2-2 and 0- 0 respectively.

The last time Dynamos went for three opening games without a win was in 2016 under Portuguese coach Paulo Silva who went for five games without a win before he was eventually fired.

“We need to win games, Bikita is not a bad side obviously they were spying on us when we played Yadah, so we have to be fully prepared for them because they will be ready for us.

“For us we need maximum points, meaning we need to work extra hard to win our next assignment,” said Genesis Mangombe ahead of the Bikita Minerals clash.

Although he admits that not winning comes with pressure, Mangombe says he is happy with the progress of his team despite that his club’s faithfuls demand more.

“As Dynamos I’m not happy that we have not yet won a game, but as a coach, I am happy because there is progress.

“For the first time this season, we did not concede against Yadah, our first clean sheet of the season, that tells you we are going somewhere but I know fans demand more than that,” added Mangombe.

Dembare is visiting Bikita Minerals which is walking bubbling with confidence following a 1-0 win over giants CAPS United on Thursday at Rufaro stadium.