Mangombe itches for victory against Highlanders 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

DYNAMOS’ coach Genesis Mangombe remains optimistic despite recent challenges, gearing up for a crucial clash against bitter rivals Highlanders.

The upcoming match, known as the Battle of Zimbabwe, almost faced disruption earlier this week when Dynamos’ players staged a strike demanding overdue sign-on fees and bonuses.

However, the players resumed training on Wednesday and Thursday, focusing on preparations for the pivotal encounter.

Mangombe said Sunday’s game at Rufaro Stadium is as an opportunity for Dynamos to rejuvenate their championship aspirations.

“Of course we are starting the second half with a crucial encounter. We want to turn the tables this time around. We failed to win against Highlanders at Barbourfields. So this time around we are playing at home and it is our best hunting ground.

“Second half is tricky. If you miss a game you lose points and then it is difficult for you to be in the winning team. We want to win so that we are in the race for the championship. If we fail to win this game now the margins are going to be widening and it is going to be difficult,” said Mangombe.

Dynamos enters the match with a mixed record this season, having won five matches, drawn nine, and lost three, accumulating 24 points, placing them 11 points behind league leaders FC Platinum.

Meanwhile, Highlanders, positioned fifth, recently suffered a 0-2 defeat against Yadah FC, boasting nine wins, three draws, and three losses, totaling 30 points, just two ahead of Dynamos.

Dynamos has struggled to secure a victory against Highlanders in open play for nine years, adding an extra layer of significance to Sunday’s showdown.

Mangombe said the disturbances in his camp will not deter the team against Highlanders.

“It is always like that in a game of football. At times you need to soldier on and work. In every circumstance you have to grind and I know these boys with the way they are responding when it comes to that,” said Mnagombe.