Mangombe wins as Dynamos supporters bay for his blood

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

Dynamos Coach Genesis Mangombe faced the wrath of supporters as they besieged the exit, demanding his resignation.

An exit plan had to be arranged for Mangombe from Rufaro Stadium amid the escalating tension.

Chants of “Kaka paumire pakaoma” reverberated from the raucous Vietnam stand, home to Dynamos loyalists, indicating mounting pressure on the Harare giants’ coach.

Even a victory against minnows Arenel Movers failed to alleviate the pressure on Mangombe.

Approaching the encounter under intense scrutiny, Mangombe found himself in fervent calls for his dismissal from supporters.

Dynamos had not secured a victory since April when they defeated Telone at Rufaro Stadium, marking over a month without a win.

Mangombe said he allayed the fans’ chants against him.

“At times I agree these are our supporters in as much as we need them if they are supporting their team if a coach fails he goes. It is not a problem supporting the team.

“If the bosses are seeing something in you it means they are seeing progress in you. If the supporters themselves sing songs like that it means there is a problem somewhere somehow. Remember we are not losing games. At times we have to please them by winning,” said Mangombe.

Emmanuel Jalai netted in the 16th minute following a good play by Nomore Chinyerere, while Namibian expatriate Sadney Urikhob scored his debut goal for the Glamour boys later in the match.

Dynamos had Martin Mapisa to thank after saving the Glamour boys in crucial moments.

The win is a confidence booster as they prepare to face FC Platinum on Sunday at Mandava, a match that could define Mangombe’s fate.

Arenel Movers coach Farai Tawachera blamed the chaotic arrangements from Bulawayo for their loss.

“I think we played very well. Tactically we played very well. Yes, we conceded some early goals but we had talked about it. We did not have good travel arrangements in terms of breakdowns along the way,” said Tawachera.

Dynamos had an undecided encounter against Chegutu Pirates which was abandoned after the disruption by supporters.