Mangudya appointed CEO of Mutapa Investment Fund as RBZ term ends

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya has landed the CEO’s post at the Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF).

The Chief Secretary Doctor Martin Rushwaya announced the appointment.

“His Excellency, President Mnangagwa in terms of Section 8 (b) (1) of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act (Chapter 22:20) has appointed Doctor John Mangudya to the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Mutapa Investment Fund.

“His 10-year term of office at the helm of the RBZ ends on April 30 2024 in terms of Section 15 (3) of the RBZ Act. The major appointment has been made in line with the dictates of good corporate governance on succession planning for forward guidance of the market,” he said.

The outgoing central bank exchequer was appointed governor in 2014 shortly after the end of the Government of National Unity’s tenure which ended in 2013.

While critics have questioned the credibility of his policies during the tenure which is fast approaching the end, market watchers believe that Mangudya did the best that could be done within the matrix of the country’s political and economic problems spiralling as far back as the late 1980s.

He spearheaded the introduction of bond notes which served the sole purpose of increasing the country’s exports at the time.

The outgoing central bank governor was also at the forefront of reintroducing the Zim dollar.

During his tenure, the RBZ and Treasury introduced a cocktail of instruments and strategies which include the Foreign Exchange Auction platform, Gold Backed Digital Tokens and gold coins among others which have gone some way in stabilizing the local currency and easing inflation.

He is now set to become the first CEO of the MIF, formerly known as the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe which was formulated by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act (Chapter 22:20).

It was renamed after the re-election of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the president of Zimbabwe under Statutory Instrument 156 of 2023.

It is a state-owned investment fund managing 20 parastatal entities established from the balance of payment surpluses, official foreign currency operations, the proceeds of privatisation, government transfer payments, fiscal surpluses and resource earnings.

His task is to oversee the resuscitation of vibrancy and efficiency in some of these state enterprises which had been dogged by political interference over the years.