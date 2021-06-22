Mangudya Freaks Out Over Balcony Cuddlers

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengere

RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has thrown its employees captured sharing an intimate moment at its building under the bus after receiving backlash on social media.

This comes after social media was awash with images of a ‘couple’ hugging on one of the Central Bank’s floors creating insinuations that the two were having an extra marital affair.

One twitter user, O Cristo Redentor who first published the images put the caption, ‘if wifey left in a red skirt and works at RBZ she is cheating on you with someone from work.’

This has invited ridicule to the apex bank.

In a statement, RBZ governor, John Mangudya said the ‘couple’ whose names remain undisclosed works for one of the bank’s service providers which has since been alerted of the incident.

“The Bank wishes to express its displeasure at the images circulating on social media of a man and woman hugging each other on the smoking zone mezzanine floor of the Bank Building.

“The Bank’s high definition CCTV footage shows that the incident took place between 1708hrs and 1735hrs on 21 June 2021 and that the two people left the Bank Building at different times after 1900hrs.

“The images are of employees of one of the Bank’s service providers. The Bank has since advised the service provider of this development and its great disappointment with the behaviour of the duo. The Bank has emphasized to the service provider the need for its staff to always observe Bank regulations and Covid-19 protocols,” reads the statement.