Mangunda Quits Dynamos

By Sports Reporter

SPORTSCASTER Yvonne Mangunda has resigned from her position as Dynamos’ marketing and communications manager less than a year after her appointment at the Harare club.

The former radio personality confirmed her departure via a statement on Facebook post on Wednesday but she did not reveal the reasons why she was leaving DeMbare or her next destination.

“Thank you for the warmth and love you have shown me in the past 10 months. From conversations in the streets and on social media. Thank you for welcoming me into the family from day one. Thank you for the memories,” she wrote.

“I am so glad to have been part of such a big family, but it is time for me to move on,” she said. “I have resigned as Marketing and Communications Manager. I will forever cherish the moments I had with the team including receiving my first medal, in the Independence Cup.”

Mungunda joined DeMbare in November last year after leaving her job as a sports journalist at Star FM.

She thanked the club’s board for giving her first shot at sports administration while paying tribute to the club’s coach Tonderai Ndiraya for his support.

“Thank you to the Board Chairman Bernard Marriot Lusengo, Executive Chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa, and the rest of the Executive Committee for their faith in me. Thank you for taking a chance with me. For pushing me to leave my comfort zone at Star FM and enter football administration. Thank you for your support during my time at Chazunguza.

She added: “Thank you to Tonderai Ndiraya and the rest of the technical team for the support and appreciation of my work. Coach Tonde (Tonderai Ndiraya), I know the promises I made when I joined, I have broken by resigning but I will continue to be a cheerleader in the terraces. (I will be) cheering you on as you win the Chibuku Super Cup and league.”