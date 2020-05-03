Mangwana denies ED has deployed troops to fight Jihadists in Moza

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

INFORMATION Ministry permanent secretary has denied swirling reports President Emmerson Mnangagwa has deployed troops to fight to northern Mozambique to help fight an Islamic insurgency that erupted a few years ago.

The claims have set twitter buzzing with critics slamming the underfire Zanu PF led government for acting outside the law.

Journalist and government critic Hopewell Chinono said, “by law, Mnangagwa should inform Parliament, it can reject & recall them or simply give a nod & a wink.”

Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo questioned the rationale behind the deployment.