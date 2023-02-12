MANHIZE: New Chinese steel plant accused of exploiting workers; staff claim they are paid $4 a day, get no time off and live in squalid conditions

“We are not given any off days; you have work for 30 days. Recently, l got an off day because l lied that my relative had passed away. It’s a very difficult place to work, but we work because we are desperate for money and to provide for our families. It’s unfortunate that our Chinese colleagues don’t see us as human beings but as animals. It’s inhumane,” he said.

Workers the Sunday Times spoke to said they began working for the company seven months ago.

Another worker, who is 32, said they are paid as little as $4 a day, working for 30 days straight with no weekends off. Any days they take off after that are, the workers allege, deducted from their wages.

“We are paid $4 a day and the money comes as half in local currency and half in US dollars. l work for 30 days, with no off day — l have no free time to even visit my loved ones,” said another. “I also work overtime from 5pm until 10pm but l am never paid for the overtime. We are not given payslips to see how many hours we have worked.

“If we raise concerns, we are ignored. If you keep complaining, eventually you lose your job. With the money l earn I am not able to send rent money or buy groceries for my family,” the man said. “We once went on strike demanding better pay but the company called the police on us and we were forced back to work. Quitting is not an option as l am desperate for work to be able to feed for my family.”

Another worker said: “It’s very hard work, and we don’t get adequate safety gear on the construction site. “If you ask for a day off, your wages will be deducted and it will become even less. It’s difficult for me and my colleagues but we are scared of the employer, too afraid to raise the issues because you can be fired immediately,” he said. More than 800 workers are employed at the plant, with most of them living on the site. Disco said the integrated steel plant will create 2,000 jobs by the end of 2023. Last year, at a breaking ground ceremony, President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed the project as a “paradigm-shifting milestone” for Zimbabwe. The workers’ accounts appear to back up allegations made by the ZCTU, which wrote to minister of public service, labour & social welfare Paul Mavima last month to complain about conditions at the plant and ask for his intervention. ZCTU said its affiliated union, the Zimbabwe Construction & Allied Trades Workers’ Union (ZCATWU) tried to organise workers there but management denied them access. “During the union engagement with workers outside the workplace, the union gathered [accounts of] serious unfair labour practices which include payment of wages that are below the stipulated rates, non-provision of protective clothing, nonpayment of required benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement, and nonpayment of pension funds, among other issues,” it wrote.

We object strongly to continued attempts at smearing and undermining the good work of the investors, and this latest attempt should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves Dinson Iron & Steel Company statement