Manica Diamonds dominates Warriors COSAFA squad

By Sports Reporter

MUTARE based Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit, Manica Diamonds has the numbers in the Warriors squad, which will represent the country at the 2024 COSAFA Cup to be played in South Africa.

The tournament will run from June 26 to July 7, and the Warriors are expected to leave the country this Tuesday ahead of their Group B opening fixture against Comoros scheduled for Thursday.

Manica Diamonds coach, Jairos Tapera is leading the side on an interim basis with the assistance of Ngezi Platinum Stars coach, Takesure Chiragwi, and Green Fuel coach Saul Chaminuka.

With five players in the squad, Manica Diamonds is the most represented club, followed by Ngezi Platinum Stars, who have four players.

After being snubbed in the World Cup Qualifiers squad, Highlanders striker Lynoth Chikuhwa, who is also the league top goal scorer has finally received national team call up which makes him the only player from Highlanders in the squad.

Just like Bosso, CAPS United and Dynamos each have one player in the line-up, that is Kingsley Mureremba and Donald Mudadi, respectively.

GOALKEEPERS

Marley Tavaziva (Brentford)

Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum)

Geoffrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds)

DEFENDERS

Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield)

Isheanasu Mauchi (Simba Bhora)

Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)

Thubelihle Jubani (Manica Diamonds)

Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds)

Dennis Nhongo (Bikita Minerals)

MIDFIELDERS

Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday)

Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda FC)

Leslie Kashitigu (Ngezi Platinum)

Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

Donald Mudadi (Dynamos)

Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United)

Tinotenda Meke (Greenfuel)

Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum)

Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum)

FORWARDS

Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds)

Never Rauzhi (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum)

Lynoth Chikuhwa (Highlanders)