Manicaland braces for major blackout on Sunday 

By Felix Matasva, Manicaland Correspondent

THE greater part of Manicaland Province will Sunday face a day long power outage due to critical maintenance works that will be carried out by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC).

In a public notice Tuesday, the power utility announced that most places in Mutare, the resort town of Nyanga and other surrounding areas will spend a day without power supply in order to pave way for critical repair works.

ZETDC warned the public to treat all circuits as live on Sunday, saying power may be restored without any notification.

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company would like to advise its valued customers in the Eastern Region that there will be power supply interruption on Sunday 29th of May from 0600 hours to 1800 hours for the purpose of carrying out critical maintenance works,” reads part of the ZETDC statement.

Among the places which will be affected in the eastern border city includes all major high and low density suburbs, the central business district (CBD), the industrial area, Feruka and a number of nearby peri-urban setups.

Nyanga Town, National Park, Troutbeck, Juliasdale, Britannia, Penhalonga, Redwing Mine, Odzi and a number of surrounding areas will also be affected.