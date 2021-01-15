Manicaland Provincial Minister Gwaradzimba Dies From Covid-19

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

MINISTER of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Ellen Gwaradzimba has died from Covid-19.

She was 60.

A government official and relative to the late minister confirmed the news to NewZimbabwe.com that she died at a private clinic in Harare this Friday.

Gwaradzimba, a war veteran of the liberation struggle, was airlifted to Harare after suffering from Covid-19 related complications recently.

Her death comes as Covid-19 cases continue to surge after an influx of returnees in the country during the just ended festive season.

Gwaradzima, a Zanu PF Women’s League executive member, was first elected Senator during the 30 July 2018 harmonised election and was appointed Provincial Affairs Minister in 2019.

She is the latest serving government minister to die of the Covid-19 scourge following the death last year of then Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri.

Zimbabwe battles a rampaging Covid-19 menace that has killed 636 locals out of a cumulative 25,368 cases recorded since the first case was confirmed in March last year.

A total 47 Covid-19 deaths were reported by authorities Thursday, the highest daily figure since the onset of the pandemic in the country.