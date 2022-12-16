Manicaland’s football showdown burst to life as 32 teams clash 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi in Mutare

MANICALAND’s football tournament, Mai Hondo is back and bigger with extra activities to be rolled out on the sidelines of the competitions for the first time.

The much anticipated tournament roars to life Friday after a two year COVID-19 induced hiatus, with a record 32 teams tussling for honours.

Grassroots football teams drawn from in and outside Mutare will showcase unrefined gems at the inaugural fiesta.

Marvelous Nakamba tournament winners Majesa and Mai Hondo defending champions La Sakubva will likely set the stage alight as the two teams to look out for in the two day event.

Harare’s Ajax will also be fancying its chances to wrest the title.

In the girls category, Faithdrive Queens will be hoping to cement its position as the winners of pre- COVID-19 edition winners.

“The finals of the tournament are scheduled for the 17th of December (Saturday) in Mutare.So we have the qualifying rounds across different venues in Mutare, with the final scheduled for Sakubva,” said Blessing Mutsaka.

A number of initiatives such as health and wellness will be rolled out on the sidelines of the football tourney as the organisers raise awareness on mental health and drug abuse.

44 selected players from both boys and girls disciplines will be afforded an opportunity to rub shoulders with junior players from African teams early next year as Mai Hondo continues to expose gems.

“The main objective of the tournament is to develop grassroots soccer as well as inculcate positive youth behaviour. During the tournament, we are not only focusing on soccer but we are also focusing on self skills for the boys and girls,” said Mutsaka.

As the curtain comes down on the tourney Saturday, Manicaland legends will host Harare football legends as the organisers aim to close off in style with an audacious bid to fill up Sakubva Stadium.

Concilia Madotsa, who featured for Black Rhinos Queens in their maiden appearance at last year’s installment of COSAFA, is one of the success stories written by the Mai Hondo football tournament in its six year run.