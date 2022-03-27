Manondo Inspires Caps, Chicken Inn stun Ngezi Platinum

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

INFORM Caps United forward William Manondo scored a brace to inspire Makepekepe to a 3-2 win over Herentals at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday while Chicken Inn cemented their position at the top of the log with a comfortable 2-0 against Ngezi Platinum at Baobab.

Monondo opened the scoring for the Green Machine in the 29th minute before midfielder Rodwell Chinyengetere doubled the lead with a spectacular strike from range to hand Caps United a healthy two goal cushion at halftime.

Herentals however turned the match on its head in the second half after the halftime substitution of 49-year-old club owner Innocent Benza, who made way for his son at the start of the second stanza.

The Students pulled one goal back in the 59th minute through substitute Tafadzwa Jim before John Zhuwawu scored the equaliser against his former club two minutes later.

With the match seemingly heading for a draw, Manondo became the hero for Caps United after capitalising on a schoolboy blunder by Herentals goalkeeper Kudakwashe Mukuura to score the winner in the 89th minute.

Manondo’s brace against Herentals took his goal tally of the season thus far to an impressive eight goals in nine matches.

Chicken Inn’s Brian Muza and Nyasha Chintuli of Manica Diamonds are joint second on seven goals.

Muza was not able to add to his tally but Chicken Inn tightened their grip on top position on the log by beating 10-man Ngezi Platinum Stars in an entertaining league match yesterday.

Chicken Inn, who needed two first half goals from midfielder Brett Amidu to complete their win are now unbeaten in seven matches recording six wins and one draw to sit comfortable at the top of the standings on 22 points.

The GameCocks are three points clear ahead of Triangle, who produced a stunning second half comeback to register a 3-1 win over Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium.

Veteran striker Donald Ngoma netted a second half brace to add to Walter Sande’s goal after Bulawayo City had taken the lead in the first half through Melikhaya Ncube.

At Sakubva Stadium, big spenders Bulawayo Chiefs are now winless in six after succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against army side Black Rhinos.

Chiefs, who have now slumped to 12th position on nine points from as many matches, are now winless since defeating FC Platinum on February 13.

Premier League matchday nine results and fixtures

Yesterday: ZPC Kariba 0-1 Tenax, Herentals 2-3 Caps United, Black Rhinos 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-2 Chicken Inn, Bulawayo City 1-3 Triangle

Today: Whawha v Cranborne Bullets (Ascot), Manica Diamonds v FC Platinum (Sakubva), Harare City v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Yadah (Barbourfields)