Man’s belief in vapostori earns him brutal attack by brother, dad

By Staff Reporter

A Masvingo man was left nursing a fractured rib and a swollen head after his brother teamed up with their father to assault him for attending an apostolic church.

Lovemore Zangairai (28) and Elias Zangairai (68), pleaded guilty to assaulting Godfrey Zangairai with an iron bar and a wooden stick when the duo appeared before magistrate Langton Ndokera.

They were both sentenced to 30 days imprisonment with an option of paying a $100 fine each.

Prosecutor Edmond Mapope told court that on 16 January this year, Godfrey was packing his clothes intending to travel to a neighbouring village where he was going to attend church services for four days.

Court heard that the idea did not go down well with his brother, Lovemore who accused his younger sibling of believing too much in the white robbed churches.

A misunderstanding arose between the siblings resulting in Lovemore picking an iron bar and striking his younger brother twice on the head.

As if that was not enough, court was told that their father who nearby, joined in the attack and struck his youngest son several times on the ribs with a wooden stick.

The two only stopped the assault after realising that Godfrey was bleeding profusely from the nose and mouth.

A medical report produced in court as evidence showed Godfrey sustained a fractured rib and swollen head as a result of the attack.