Manx photographer’s Rolling Stone cover ‘a dream’

BBC

Shooting with emerging artists for Rolling Stone UK was “truly a dream”, a Manx photographer has said.

Images taken by Jack Alexander, who is originally from Douglas, feature in the magazine’s Future Of Music list for 2024.

A shot of singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri was selected as a digital cover for the publication.

Mr Alexander said there had been “so many legendary stars and covers” it was “really cool to say actually I did that”.

The 32-year-old said he “really enjoyed” the session with the performer, which lasted no longer than 20 minutes, “as she knew how to move”.

The former Ballakermeen High School student also worked with artists Barry Can’t Swim and Big Special for the compilation.

He said: “To see that iconic logo on top of images I took is truly a dream”.

“It’s amazing to say I’ve photographed for such an institution in my career – even if its just once – but I hope its more.”