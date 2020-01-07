New Zimbabwe.com

Many feared dead in Bulawayo bus accident

7th January 2020

Herald

Several people are feared dead while others sustained serious injuries after a bus they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned near Chipangali Wildlife Safari along the Bulawayo- Beitbridge Road at sundown on Tuesday.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele, who confirmed the incident, said he was yet to get a report on the number of fatalities and injuries as police were still attending the scene. He said he was also yet to get a report on what transpired.

More accident details still to emerge…

