BBC

Dozens of migrants are feared dead after a boat capsized off the coast of Tunisia.

Three people are said to have survived the sinking, which took place in waters near the town of Zarzis.

Those rescued said that they had set out from Zuwara in Libya. The country is a main departure point for migrants hoping to reach Europe.

Last month, at least 65 people drowned when their boat set off from Libya and sunk off the Tunisian coast.