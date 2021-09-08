Manyame RDC Employee Demands US$20k Damages From Boss

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

MANYAME Rural District Council employee, Flossy Chavarika, is demanding US$20 000 damages from the local authority for causing her arrest earlier this month.

Chavarika was arrested and detained at CID offices Beatrice Police Station on allegations of having violated the signing procedure of a lease agreement on September 1 according to a letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com.

She has cited Manyame RDC and its chief executive officer Farirai Guta in the letter.

Chavarika said the two connived to get her arrested on false charges.

“What is critical and curious though is that the complaint…flagrantly violated the procedure and process at the Council in as much as it violated the substantive constitutional and administrative law rights of our client,” wrote her lawyers.

“For the avoidance of doubt, if the complainant was not motivated by malice, the Chief Security Officer (Mr Kavhai) should have written a report to the chief executive officer and requested some written authority to investigate,” further reads the letter.

She claims there is no procedure for the signing of a lease agreement” in the policy manuals of the Manyame Rural District Council.

She is also accusing the local authority and Guta of acting out of malice and abusing their office and claimed that they instigated the arrest without following due procedure.

She said to further demonstrate that malice and abuse of authority Chavarika said no mandate was requested and obtained by the RDC or the CEO from the councilors to act in the manner that they did.”

Chavarika is also claiming that the Council and Guta bribed the police officers with 60 litres of fuel which violated the Constitution and the Police Act.

According to the letter, the damages are for causing her illegal arrest, detention and harassment.

Efforts to contact Guta were fruitless as her mobile phone went unanswered.