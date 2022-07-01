Manyowa lays cyber-bullying charges against Facebook users following ‘malicious’ reports, death threats

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CELEBRITY journalist, Maynard Manyowa and his first wife Mutsa, have laid cyber-bullying charges on two Facebook users following a series of posts the two dispute.

The charges emanate from a post on June 14 by Rumbidzai Makuwerere, who at the time claimed to be Mutsa’s sister.

Makuwerere claimed UK based Maynard had travelled to Zimbabwe on the instigation of his second wife, Boipelo, to evict him from one of the properties he owns.

She made several allegations against Maynard, including those of marital dishonesty and neglecting his children with Mutsa.

The post was widely shared by prominent personalities, including Jackie Ngarande, leading to further abuse towards Maynard and Boipelo.

Maynard and Mutsa, who had a falling out at their Westgate home mid-June which landed both in court, have since withdrawn charges against each other.

Their incident is what triggered discussions of the state of their relationship online.

Social media furore continued after the two were pictured cosying up at an exclusive party hosted by Harare businesswoman, Nomathemba Ndebele, and later at a Holy Ten show.

Images of Maynard, Mutsa and their children attending a premier soccer league match between Caps United and ZPC Kariba, shared by Makepekepe, led to fresh abuse directed at both of them.

The charges are against “the person or persons operating the Rumbidzai Makuwerere Facebook account,” and have been reported at Mabelreign Police Station under RRB number 5180979.

Maynard is disputing alleged intentions to chuck out his family from the Westgate property or that his second wife wants it for herself.

“I have never intended or proposed to evict my young children from my property under any circumstances and the involvement of my wife (Boipelo) was merely meant to tarnish her image over a house that she has never wanted,” said Manyowa.

Other charges relate to a woman only identified as Nono’s Mum on Facebook, who, in a group discussion, testified she was a sister to Mutsa and had access to the couple’s dirty laundry.

The woman, who Mutsa denies is related to her, claimed posts made by Maynard were part of a public relations stunt that Mutsa was aware of.

According to the docket, Mutsa and Maynard say the woman “wilfully gave the impression that there is rampant disharmony in our home, and intended to embarrass and harm the integrity of the couple.”

The last batch of charges relate to death threats sent by Chido Chakanyuka to Boipelo.

The message seen by NewZimbabwe.com contained threats to harm Maynard and Boipelo if she ever travelled to Zimbabwe.

Chakanyuka claimed Maynard had impregnated another woman in Zimbabwe and repeated allegations that Boipelo wanted to take over the family’s property.

The matter has been referred to CID Cyber Unit for investigation, while separate charges have been laid with Nottinghamshire Police in the UK and SAPS Midrand in South Africa.