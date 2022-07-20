Manyuchi boxing academy launches August tourney to honour late heroes 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy (CMBA) has announced that it will be hosting its highly rated tournament, dubbed “Inauguration of Kings” in August to honour late liberation war heroes.

Zimbabwe celebrates Heroes’ Day in August each year.

The tournament, CMBA’s first in 2022 will be held on August 6 in Chivhu.

CMBA co-director Prosper Chibaya said the tournament came at a time Covid-19 restrictions had threatened livelihoods of most local boxers.

“A great part of a boxer’s life is spent in training because that is his or her office and failure to get regular fights deprives them of a source of livelihood and demoralises some, forcing them to quit,” said Prosper Chibaya, the CMBA co-director.

“It is not by coincidence that we have proposed the month of August for the Inauguration of Kings. This is a time when, as a nation, we pay tribute to our fallen heroes through a sport that resembles both battle and victory.”

Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control (ZNBWC) board chief executive officer (CEO) Lawrence Zimbudzana said they were working on decentralisation of the sport as it had for long been centred in Harare.

“We are working on putting structures across the country so that we decentralise boxing in this country.

“If you look at our previous tournaments they have mainly been concentrated in Harare, where for example a fighter in Binga might fail to present themselves,” Zimbudzana said.