Mapeza breaks into South African football

NORMAN Mapeza has become the second Zimbabwean coach in the South African Premiership after being confirmed as the new head coach of the Port Elizabeth-based club Chippa United on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old former Zimbabwe Warriors star, who recently parted ways with local side FC Platinum, has reportedly agreed a three-year deal with Chippa United, replacing Clinton Larsen who was shown the door last week.

Mapeza joins Kaitano Tembo, who is in his second season as the head coach at SuperSport United as the only Zimbabwean coaches in the South African Premiership.

Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi confirmed the signing of Mapeza in an interview with South African football website KickOff and expressed confidence that the former Ajax Cape Town player would bring success to the club.

“We are happy to have a coach like Mapeza and we congratulate him. Not only is he highly experienced but also he is highly regarded by colleagues in the football fraternity,” said Mpengesi.

“He brings a wealth of experience that will no doubt inspire the players and will take the team to greater heights.”

The former FC Platinum coach will be in the stands when Chippa take on Bidvest Wits in East London on Tuesday evening.

The move to Chippa United reunites Mapeza with the Moyo twins Kevin and Elvis, who joined the club in July from the Zimbabwean champions.

Widely regarded as one of the finest young coaches in the country, Mapeza led the Zvishavane-based side to back-to-back Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles and the group stages of the CAF Champions League during his five-year stint with FC Platinum.

Mapeza also coached CAPS United and the now defunct Monomotapa during the year they won the Premier League championship.

The former Zimbabwe international and former coach also had a sterling playing career where he featured for top clubs in Poland, Turkey and South Africa.