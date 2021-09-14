Mapeza Favourite For Warriors Job

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has emerged as the front runner for the vacant Warriors coaching job following the dismissal of Zdravko Logarusic by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) on Sunday.

Mapeza is reportedly ZIFA’s first choice for the job as he heads a four man shortlist which also includes other former Warriors coaches Charles Mhlauri, who is based in the US and Malawi-based Callisto Pasuwa and Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro.

ZIFA is however facing a tough hurdle in their bid to convince Mapeza to have another dance with the Warriors.

Mapeza is still owed some money by the local football governing body from his previous stint as Warriors coach.

The former Warriors captain’s current employers would also be unwilling to part with their coach having just kick started their campaign in this year’s CAF Champions League ahead of the start of the domestic Premiership.

Despite the obstacles, the ZIFA leadership, according to insiders is ready to pull all the stops to secure Mapeza’s signature ahead of next month’s resumption of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

According to the source, the ZIFA hierarchy believe the hiring of Mapeza would go a long way in appeasing the local football fans who were miffed by the association’s shocking decision to keep faith in Logarusic even when it was obvious that he had failed.

Logarusic won just one game out of 14.

Mapeza is a firm favourite among local football fans, who believe that he can turn around the team’s fortunes and fully utilise the untapped talent in the current Warriors squad which is led by captain Knowledge Musona.