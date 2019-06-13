Mapeza laments blunt strike force

By Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza has challenged his strikers to improve their game, raising concern over his team’s poor conversion rate in their first 11 matches of the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

The two-time defending champions are currently second on the log standings on 21 points heading into Matchday 12, a point behind joint leaders Chicken Inn and CAPS United who are only separated by goal difference.

Although FC Platinum are still firmly in the title race, Mapeza believes they could have been in a much better position if they had been clinical in front of goal. The Zvishavane based miners have struggled to fill the void left by Rodwell Chinyengetere who netted 17 goals for the champions last season.

Mapeza told a press conference in Zvishavane on Thursday ahead of his team’s away assignment against Bulawayo Chiefs that his team’s blunt strike force had cost them wins in their recent matches.

“The only thing we are missing at the moment is just scoring goals. We are creating so many opportunities but we are not scoring,” Mapeza said.

“It is positive that we getting into scoring positions but we must utilise those chances at all costs. When we talk of not scoring goals we normally refer to strikers but in our last games, our midfielders had more chances so at the end of the day everybody should get involved and take those chances,” said Mapeza.

FC Platinum has scored just 12 goals in their first 11 matches while their top goal scorer this season sits on a paltry two goals.

The former Warriors coach and player, whose side bought new acquisitions Lameck Nhamo and Perfect Chikwende following the departure of Chinyengetere also revealed plans to further bolster his strike force during the mid-season break.

“We just need to keep working hard but our main challenge is that we are not that creative upfront. We need to play our game with purpose. We have to beef up our squad, at the moment we have some guys currently undergoing trials.

“They came here on Tuesday and we are still assessing them but I have to be very honest with you, we need someone to bang in those goals. Not only one player, we need at least two, a striker or an attacking midfielder, someone in the caliber of Rodwell (Chinyengetere),” said Mapeza.

“It is not easy to find them but we need that kind of person who creates a lot of opportunities for us. It is always difficult when you are not scoring goals.”

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week 12 Fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum (Luveve), Chapungu v Yadah (Mandava), Black Rhinos v ZPC Kariba (NSS), Harare City v Herentals (Rufaro).

Sunday: Caps United v TelOne (NSS), Triangle v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Mushowani v Hwange (Rufaro), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Vengere).