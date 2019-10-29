Mapeza laments lack of quality at Chippa United

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors and FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza appears already feeling the heat at South African club, Chippa United after taking a dig at the quality of players at his disposal at the relegation haunted South African club.

Mapeza, who was appointed early this month to replace Clinton Larsen, watched his side lose 2-0 to Highlands Park in his first league game in charge of the club on Saturday.

The defeat meant Mapeza’s side remain at the bottom of the log with just four points from nine matches.

Chippa United remain the only club in the South African topflight football yet to win a league match this season.

Mapeza, who won back to back domestic league championships with FC Platinum before his move to South Africa warned his new club could continue struggling if it is not strengthened.

The outspoken football mentor said he could not perform any miracles with the squad he currently has.

“Things are going to be difficult here, we need to bring in new faces. It’s clear, we need to bring in new faces,” Mapeza said.

“I have to be honest with you. I didn’t come here to perform miracles. I’m a football coach and I know this terrain. If things don’t go well for me, as a coach you either resign or you get fired.

“But at the moment, we need players here. We need players. Each and every department. From up front, midfield, in defence.”

Mapeza added that he has already spoken to trigger-happy chairman Chippa Mpengesi about this and has been assured to wait for the January transfer window period.

He also hinted he could be forced to look for new players in the Zimbabwe premiership which he was more familiar with.

“We have to look for new players, but for now we have to work with what we have until December,” he said.

“We have been talking about maybe getting some players on loan, maybe in the first division. If it means bringing one or two guys from Zimbabwe, I have to do that because upfront we need people who can score goals.”

Mapeza, who won his first match in charge in the Telkom Knockout against Bloemfontein Celtic last week faces a tough run of fixtures which will see Chippa face off against Mamelodi Sundowns in the cup competition and against log leaders, Kaizer Chiefs in the league.

Despite the good start in the Telkom Knockout, Mapeza said his side’s primary objective is to improve their position on the log.

“We are not going to put more focus on the Telkom knockout,” he admitted.

“We rather put more focus on the league. We will play against Sundowns and see what happens but much of the focus is on the league.”