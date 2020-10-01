Mapeza set for SA Premiership return

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors coach, Norman Mapeza appears on course to making a return to the South African Premiership after Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) President Masala Mulaudzi revealed the highly regarded Zimbabwean mentor was in the final phase of his contract negotiations with the club.

There has been intense speculation that Mapeza was set to take over at TTM for the upcoming DStv Premiership season.

Mulaudzi has since confirmed during a radio interview with SABC station, Phalaphala FM that the former Chippa United coach is close to joining them, as they prepare for their debut season in the Premiership.

“There has been lots of talks about Norman Mapeza day and night (from the public),” said Mulaudzi.

“Norman Mapeza is one of the coaches that we have shortlisted, we are talking to him. Fact of the matter is that we are looking at the conditions of these coaches, to check which ones we can meet.

“Some (coaches) are saying they don’t want money but want to develop the community. Some are saying they want money, and we also tell them that we want results because we don’t want to be relegated.

“It is a difficult league this one because we have seen how other teams are playing that, it is difficult out there.

“So Mapeza is one of the coaches who need to come to South Africa this coming weekend. We need to discuss certain terms that we can’t discuss over the phone, but if those talks are successful, then we will have an agreement, but if we don’t agree on those terms, then it will not be happening.

“But where there is smoke, there is fire. There is just no smoke without fire.”

Mapeza was last in the books of Chippa United, a club he left in March this year, after just five months in the job.

TTM currently do not have a head coach after they decided that Gavin Hunt was not going to form part of their plans for the upcoming season following the acquisition of Bidvest Wits’ PSL status.

Several coaches have been linked with the coaching job at TTM, including former Highlands Park mentor Owen Da Gama.