Mapeza snubs new SA club

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors and FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has decided not to join South African Premiership topflight club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) after a breakdown in negotiations with the owners of the Limpopo side.

Mapeza flew to South Africa last week with the intention of signing a contract with the DStv Premiership side.

In fact, the deal looked imminent after Mapeza took charge of the team’s training sessions in Pretoria at the High Performance Center, where TTM is currently camping in preparation for the 2020/21 campaign.

However, according to the South African football publication FARPost, Mapeza decided against joining the club citing unworkable conditions and subsequently left.

When contacted for a comment, TTM CEO Sello Chokoe could not confirm or deny that Mapeza was with the club, but insisted they were still busy finalising their technical team.

“It’s a pity that people write things and then tomorrow they write different things, but like I said, we have not yet finalised details of our technical team,” Chokoe told FARPost.

“We should be able to do so probably before the first match. We are still sorting out a lot of things, it’s a process and we don’t want to rush it.

“We are trying to assemble a strong team that will be competitive both on the players and the technical staff so at this stage nothing has been finalised yet,” he said.

Mapeza could not be reached for comment.

The former Dream Team star spent six relatively successful months with struggling Chippa United last season before leaving after a fall-out with club officials.

TTM will compete in top-flight football for the first time when the 2020/2021 season kicks off this Saturday after buying the franchise of disbanded Bidvest Wits.