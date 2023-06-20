Mapfumo set for last dance; self-exiled Chimurenga Music icon to end career after Saturday UK show 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CHIMURENGA Music icon Thomas Mapfumo is set to call time on his illustrious career on Saturday.

Mapfumo, an ardent Zanu PF government critic, will make his last public appearance on stage at a show in Leicester, England where he hopes to thank his fans for their support.

He will be curtain raised by Mark Ngwazi at The Corah Suite.

His retirement from performances ends an over 50-year-long career characterised by run-ins with the colonial Rhodesia government and later Zanu PF’s as a result of his no holds barred criticism.

“The show I am set to stage in England on 24 June is a show I organised personally using my own finances so as to bid farewell and thank my fans for their support,” said Mapfumo in a video circulating online.

“This is the show I am doing but there is a memorial show being done by others. The show you are supposed to look forward to is mine.”

Mapfumo has been consistent with his criticism of Zanu PF; first being forced out of the country by late former President Robert Mugabe before launching a myriad of attacks on incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa for his poor human rights record and maladministration.

Mapfumo, who had been billed to perform alongside Winky D and Jah Prayzah at another show, dismissed that possibility, stating he had failed to agree with organisers Y2K and the two artistes.

Added Mapfumo: “The other show that is said to feature Winky D and Jah Prayzah, I am not part of it. I failed to agree with these boys. We have a lot of differences in how we operate.”

Mapfumo was last in Zimbabwe, April of 2018 in a show dubbed the ‘Homecoming Bira.’