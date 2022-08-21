Mapfumo UK-bound; 28 August show starts wind down of touring career

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

CHIMURENGA music legend, Thomas ‘Mukanya’ Mapfumo will perform at the Athena, Leicester during the United Kingdom summer bank holiday.

The event is scheduled for August 28 as the Chimurenga music legend inches towards the twilight of his illustrious career.

He has toured for decades and churned out masterpieces.

Mapfumo, a leading exponent of traditional music, owns a rich catalogue from as far as the 1960s.

He will share the stage with Sungura music maestro, Alick Macheso and Zimdancehall chanter Tocky Vibes and hosted by radio personality, Miss V Candy, with DJ Sab, Fatha Ansy, Tongishto on the decks.

The concert is organised by promoters PHAB Entertainment with support from Diaspora Insurance.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, organiser Joab Mugugu said the show will bring together the greatest performers to emerge from Zimbabwe before Mapfumo winds up his career.

“We have tried to cater for everyone in terms of the different genres plus we have enlisted tried and tested DJs, who know how to rock the crowd well,” said Magugu.

“Our line-up was motivated by our desire to do something that’s not been done before, it’s fair to say that Mapfumo and Macheso are arguably the last men standing when you talk of international touring track record and

Mapfumo has already given indications that he is winding up his touring career now.”

He added; “With that in mind we thought it would be a crime if this were to happen before he toured with Macheso, one of the greatest performers of our generation.

“On the other hand, Tocky Vibes’s appeal transcends all generations due to his music style and artistry.

“So we also thought who best could compliment this line up and host them on such a big platform than Miss V Candy, who will bring her feminine touch.”