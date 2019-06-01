Mapfumo’s manager on the mend

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LEGENDARY Chimurenga exponent, Thomas ‘Mukanya’ Mapfumo’s manager Sam Mataure who collapsed late last week is recovering in hospital.

The stricken Mataure, is also a former manager of the late national hero and another music icon Oliver Mtukudzi’. He reportedly collapsed at Mapfumo’s Oregon home in the United States where he moved to after taking up the post as the Chimurenga music maestro’s manager.

While the nature of his ailment remains a mystery, Mataure was rushed to a hospital and admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to Mapfumo Mataure underwent an emergency surgical operation.

Blood clots had been removed from his head at a medical facility in the USA.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com from his United States base, Mapfumo said his manager was recovering in the hospital.

“He (Mataure) is still in hospital but out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), he can converse now. His body parts that were paralysed can move now so there is an improvement.

“I was now working with him and hope he recovers soon,” Mapfumo said.