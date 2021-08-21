Marange Pedophile Caged

Spread This News











By Felix Matasva

SUSPECTED Marange pedophile Hatirarami Momberume (26) appeared at the Mutare Magistrates Court Friday charged with murder and having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Momberume, who was represented by Brian Majamanda of Khuphe and Chijara Law Associates, was remanded in custody by Regional Magistrate Lucy-Anne Mungwari, although the State did not oppose bail.

The state, represented by Tirivanhu Mutyasira and Jonathan Chingwinyiso, alleged that on Momberume had sexual intercourse with a minor as defined in Section 70 (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

The state further alleged that on an unknown date in 2020, the accused fell in love with the now deceased Anna Machaya knowingly that she was born on the 5th of July 2006 and was daughter to Edmore Machaya and Shy Mabika.

“On a date unknown but in April 2021, Anna Machaya eloped to the accused and they started staying together purportedly as husband and wife. During the period extending 2020 to 15 July 2021 the accused had sexual intercourse with Anna Machaya leading to Anna falling pregnant and gave birth to a baby on 15 July 2021 at Johanne Marange Apostolic Church shrine,” the court heard.

On second count murder, the state argued that Momberume unlawfully caused the death of Anna Machaya by impregnating her and failing to take her to receive health care services on 15 July 2021 during her labour.

The state contented that the accused had the legal duty as the ‘husband’ to ensure that such a young child required special health facilities to deliver as there was a real risk that his conduct might cause her death during or after the delivery of the baby.

It is alleged that accused took Anna to Johanne Marange traditional midwives when she developed labour pains and she died after some labour complications. The accused hid the news of her death as he proceeded to bury her without notifying the authorities, the court further heard.

In order to cover up the offence, the accused teamed up with his relatives and in-laws purporting that the person who had died was Memory Machaya, born on 02 January 1999.

The accused’s in-laws even had the audacity to tender an identity card bearing the name of Memory Machaya NR 58-319899 T 23 as that of the deceased. however, police Investigations later revealed that the person who was married to the accused was Anna and not Memory as purported.

The said Memory is alive and staying at Plot 9 village 2, Rockbar Resettlement, Mhondoro and is married to one Lameck Makonye.