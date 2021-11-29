Marange Pedophile Released On Bail

Spread This News

By Felix Matasva

ALLEGED Marange child molester Hatirarami Momberume (26), who is facing a murder charge, was Thursday granted $50 000 bail.

He was freed from police custody by Mutare High Court judge Justice Isaac Muzenda after languishing in remand prison on allegations of murdering his 14-year-old bride who succumbed while giving birth.

Momberume was represented by Brian Majamanda of Khupe and Chijara Law Chambers.

Anna Machaya died on July 25 this year during labour at Johannes Marange apostolic shrine in Marange of Manicaland province.

It was the state case that Momberume fell in love with the now-deceased Anna Machaya leading to pregnancy, knowing she was born on 5 July 2006 and was daughter to Edmore Machaya and Shy Mabika.

On the murder count, the state says the accused unlawfully caused the death of Anna Machaya by impregnating her and failing to take her to receive healthcare services during her labour.

The state argued the accused had a legal obligation as the alleged husband to ensure that such a young child required special health facilities to deliver as there was a real risk or possibility that his conduct by omission might cause her death during or after the delivery of the baby.

The accused colluded by keeping discreet news of her death as he proceeded to bury her without notifying the authorities.

Momberume hid the news of Machaya’s death and colluded with relatives thereby burying the deceased minor without authorities’ knowledge.

To conceal the offence, the accused colluded with his relatives by purporting the person who had died was Memory Machaya born on 02 January 1999.

The accused’s in-laws made an audacious move to tender an identity card bearing the name of Memory Machaya as that of the deceased.

However, investigations later revealed the person who was married to the accused was Anna and not Memory as purported.

They said Memory is alive and staying in Mhondoro and is married to Lameck Makonye.

The death of Memory caused public outcry with many opinion leaders calling for justice to be dispensed.

Justice Muzenda questioned why the State had preferred murder charges against the accused and emphasised it must prove essential elements of murder in Momberume’s case before granting him bail.

As part of his Bail conditions Momberume must reside at Marange St Noah College pending finalisation of the matter, report to Bambazonke Police station every week and not to interfere with state witnesses.

He will be back in the regional court’s dock on December 7 for trial.