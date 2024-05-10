Marathon runner Rutendo Nyahora qualifies for Paris Olympics 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

LONG distance female runner Rutendo Nyahora became the fourth Zimbabwean athlete to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nyahora qualified for a universal slot from World Athletics and got the reward following her personal best of 2 hours 32 minutes.

Nyahora joins fellow long-distance runner Issac Mpofu, sprinter Tapiwa Makarawu and rower Stephen Cox as the only four Zimbabwean athletes that have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Zimbabwe Olympics Committee had set a target of having 10 individual athletes and one team sport qualify.

Already the dream is half dead as no team sport has qualified neither is there any with a chance, however, with the qualification window still open hopes of having a few more individual athletes qualify are still high.

During the last edition held in Tokyo Japan, Zimbabwe was represented by a paltry five athletes only.