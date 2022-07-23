Marondera council resolves to turn its loss-making bars into lodges 

Spread This News

By Mashonaland East Correspondent

THE Marondera local authority has resolved to turn its loss-making council bars dotted around several suburbs into lodges or clinics.

The town council is worried the bars are not generating enough revenue and the councillors came up with the resolution to convert them into lodges or council clinics.

“The director of housing and community service Justin Chivavaya advised that it has been noted that council is not getting any value from the lease of council beer halls, hence it is against this background that proposals be put forward to change the use of the same for either commercial use,” the latest council minutes read.

“It was proposed that Kasipiti (in Rujeko) be turned into a council clinic to de-congest Dombotombo clinic.

“Chivavaya said the same should apply to all council beer halls. It was further proposed that Chikomo Tavern (in Dombotombo) can be converted into a lodge, Nyameni for social services.”

The council bars, mostly in high-density suburbs, are currently leased to well-connected individuals for as little as ZW$100 per month.

However, the individuals then sub-lease the properties to others and demand payment in foreign currency.