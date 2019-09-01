Marondera man loses car while having sex with lover

By Mashonaland East Correspondent

Marondera: A 23 year-old man here recently lost his vehicle to armed robbers while having sex with his lover in a secluded area in the evening, police have confirmed.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson, Tendai Mwanza, said Moses Maungwe (23) from Nyameni suburb was in company of his girlfriend, Princess Materere (20) of Dombotombo suburb.

The two were having sex when three armed robbers pounced on them in town’s industrial area.

According to Mwanza, the robbers pounced on the couple and one of the robbers pointed a pistol on Maungwe before ordering him out of the vehicle.

The robbers went on to force Materere out of the vehicle before ordering them to lie on the ground.

The robbers immediately drove off in the vehicle, a Honda Fit, and Maungwe’s cell phone all valued at US$2 500.

The two lovers later walked to the Marondera Central Police Station where they filed a report.

Nothing has been recovered and Mwanza investigations were still underway.